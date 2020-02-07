Asian Smokeshow Dannie Riel Smolders In Black Lingerie For Bedside Shoot

Dannie Riel’s most recent Instagram update is causing her fans’ jaws to drop to the floor. As those who follow the Asian-born beauty on social media know, pretty much nothing is off limits when it comes to posing in incredibly revealing clothing and the model regularly wows in everything from bikinis to lingerie and more. In the latest shot that was shared to her popular page, the bombshell left little to the imagination.

In the caption of the photo, Riel did not specifically tag her location but she struck a pose on a light blue sheet in bed. While clad in a sexy black one piece, the model flaunted her toned and tanned legs and derriere as well as plenty of cleavage in the low-plunging one piece. The hot outfit was relatively basic but featured a little bit of lace detailing around the chest area. To add to the ensemble, Riel rocked a few chunky necklaces as accessories.

In the seductive pose,the bombshell put one hand behind her head and the other in her long locks that she wore down and curled. The social media sensation showed off her gorgeous features with an incredible application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. In the caption of the shot, she shared some NSFW words and since the post went live, her fans have gone crazy over it.

In addition to over 16,000 likes, the post has garnered well over 100 comments and that number only continues to climb. Some fans took to the post to let Riel know that her body looks flawless like countless others raved over her beauty. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with their favorite emoji including the heart and flame.

“Nothing but love and appreciation for every inch of you, including everything that makes you glow from the inside out,” one fan gushed, adding a single red heart and flame emoji.

“Ur gold video is one of my faves,” a second social media user added.

“What a phenomenal body you’re beautiful,” one more chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner rocked another hot look and shared it for fans on her page once again. In that particular photo, Riel faced her back toward the camera, covering her NSFW parts with bubbles while putting her hands on top of her head. She wore her long tresses up in a messy bun and it comes as no surprise that the post garnered over 36,000 likes and nearly 300 comments.