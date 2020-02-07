Kim Kardashian Believes That Son Psalm West Is Her Father, Robert Kardashian Sr., Reincarnated

Kim Kardashian says that she knew her son, Psalm West, would be the reincarnation of her late father, Robert Kardashian, Sr.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was at the launch of her SKIMS line at Nordstrom in New York City when she caught up with E! News. Kardashian shared an update on how her 8-month-old son was doing while she was at the launch. She described Psalm as the “happiest baby alive” and said that she can see why her son could possibly be her dad coming back from the dead in the form of Psalm. Kardashian said that a woman in Bali told her that Psalm would be a reincarnation before he was born during an episode of Keeping Up.

“On our show, we showed that we were in Bali, and a woman—a blind medium—came up to me and said that I was gonna have another son and that it was gonna be my father reincarnated,” the KKW Beauty CEO recalls. “She had no idea. “No one knew. No one on my crew knew that I had a surrogate that was pregnant with a boy.”

Kardashian said that, since Psalm came into the world back in May 2019, she’s noticed several similarities between her youngest son and her father. She said that, like Robert Sr., her baby boy is left-handed. Kardashian also said that several strangers have told people with Psalm that the baby is a reincarnated family member of his mother. These comments were what Kardashian said got her family pumped about the possibility of seeing parts of Robert again, though she isn’t completely sure that she believes in reincarnation.

“My whole family, all the time, thinks it’s my dad and is just so emotional and close to him,” Kardashian said.

Robert Sr. was most known for his role in defending O.J. Simpson during the former NFL star’s infamous murder trial back in the 1990s. He then continued to practice law until he passed away due to cancer in 2003. Kardashian announced last year that she was following in her dad’s footsteps and pursuing a career in law. She recently revealed that she finished up the first year of her law studies and is continuing to work on her prison reform efforts, per Reuters. While promoting her documentary Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, she said that she knows her dad would be proud of her career shift and all of the work she is currently doing for inmates.