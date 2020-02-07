Lindsey Pelas Poses Seductively In A Pink Sequin Dress

Lindsey Pelas shared a photo of herself on Instagram, revealing that she’s sick — but still looking gorgeous while posing in a low-cut pink dress.

“Trying to give bodacious and sexy while running a hundred-something fever haha,” she captioned the photo, which was soon deleted from her Instagram grid.

However, she quickly re-posted a close-up version of the same shot, as well as an alternative picture from the photo shoot, on her Instagram story.

In the first photo, the “genetically gifted” model gave the camera some serious bedroom eyes. She stood in the middle of a clothing rack, holding onto the top bar with one hand, while the other was on her hips.

She wore a sleeveless, Barbie-pink, sequined dress with a deep-V neckline that showed off her ample chest. The skirt of a neon yellow tulle dress peeked out from the side and somewhat covered her bust.

Lindsey’s blond curls tumbled down her back and over one shoulder. Her light brown brows arched over her eyes, framing her face. She wore her lashes dark and thick, and they curled upwards, almost reaching her brow bone. A touch of eyeliner on her upper and bottom lashes made her green eyes glow. She wore warm, pink blush on her cheeks, with a tiny dot on her nose. Her lips were lined with a mocha-colored pencil and filled in with a frosty pink gloss.

She added a puckered lips emoji to the photo to complete the look.

The second picture was a zoomed-out photo from the same shoot. In this image, Lindsey’s 9.1 million Instagram followers can see that she’s positioned in the middle of a clothing rack, sandwiched between several over-the-top dresses. Since the photo was taken from a further stance, fans got a glimpse of Lindsey’s entire look in the full body shot.

Lindsey posed with her hand on her thigh. She jutted out her hip, and showed off her curves.

She added four flashing camera emoji to the picture.

Despite the fact that she was sick for the shoot, Lindsey stunned in both photos, looking just as radiant and gorgeous as ever.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, the model often showcases her favorite assets in various ensembles. She recently flaunted her toned booty in workout videos at the gym while wearing yoga pants and a sports bra. She also posed in a dangerously low-cut denim romper that showed off her buxom chest.