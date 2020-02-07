Hillary Clinton Doesn’t Rule Out Taking Vice President Position In 2020 Administration

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton spoke to Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday and was pressed on whether she would accept the vice president position in a 2020 administration, Breitbart reports.

“Well, that’s not going to happen. But no, probably no,” Clinton said.

Although Degeneres said Clinton doesn’t know that there is no possibility, the former vice president appeared to disagree.

“Look, it’s like when Barack Obama asked me to be secretary of state,” Clinton said. “I was shocked. I had no idea he was going to ask me, and I turned him down twice. He said, “I need, you know, look, the economy is in freefall. Its a catastrophe. I’ve got to focus on that. We’ve got problems around the world. You go focus on that.”

Clinton claims she declined Obama’s offer multiple times. When Obama told her he was not going to let up, Clinton claims to have begun considering the opportunity. She added that she believed that if the roles were reversed, she would have hoped Obama would accept her offer.

“So I never say never because I do believe in serving my country, but it’s not going to happen.”

Political and communications consultant Douglas MacKinnon previously claimed that Clinton is in negotiations to join a Democratic presidential candidate’s 2020 ticket as vice president. He said that there is the possibility that Clinton or her allies are negotiating with Joe Biden or former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Regardless, MacKinnon said Clinton is on every Democratic presidential candidate’s shortlist for the position.

Clinton has noted on multiple occasions that she would like to take on Donald Trump in the 2020 election. She has repeatedly blamed her 2016 loss on factors outside of her control, including former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who she has taken aim at on many occasions during the current primary cycle.

During a recent appearance on Emily Tisch Sussman’s podcast Your Primary Playlist, Clinton again attacked Sanders and accused his 2016 campaign of pushing his supporters not to vote or to support a third-party candidate.

“It had an impact,” Clinton said, per The New York Times.

Clinton also slammed the Iowa caucuses as “undemocratic” and said the process “makes no sense.”

The 72-year-old politician previously took criticism for suggesting she was unsure of whether she would support a Sanders nomination. Although she later walked back her comments and said she would make an effort to help the Democratic nominee, she stopped short of saying she would vote for the Vermont Senator.