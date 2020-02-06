Disney Announces Opening Date For Star Wars-Themed Hotel And Opens FastPasses For Runaway Railway

It was a huge news day for Walt Disney World with plans for an exciting future.

It may have seemed like any ordinary Thursday to you, but it was a huge news day for Walt Disney World and fans of the mouse. An opening date (sort of) has now been revealed for the Star Wars-themed hotel which will be called Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. On another note, FastPass+ availability opened up today for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway which had guests scrambling for their computers and mobile devices.

Last year, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Now, WDW is going a step further with the Star Wars-themed hotel which will be a totally immersive experience and even limit guests to just a few night’s stay once they arrive.

The Disney Parks Blog revealed that reservations for booking will open later this year for the Galactic Starcruiser which will open sometime in 2021. Nothing more specific than that has been given, but Disney is going to make sure of their progress before giving an exact date.

Guests visiting this resort hotel may not even want to leave it during their stay as there will be so much to do. Disney has explained that it will be as if guests are no longer in the state of Florida or even on planet earth, but deep in space in a galaxy far, far away.

Just Announced: Reservations for #StarWars: Galactic Starcruiser – the new multi-day vacation experience coming to Walt Disney World Resort – will open later this year!https://t.co/IUCXLHlK4o pic.twitter.com/hlE2DNYuBn — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 6, 2020

One of the biggest things that guests are wanting to now know is how much it will be to stay at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. The pricing is expected to be more along the lines of what someone would pay for a cruise instead of a hotel or resort, but exact numbers won’t be known for a while still.

“Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a completely new type of experience,” says Ann Morrow Johnson, executive producer for Walt Disney Imagineering. “You’re going to live onboard a star cruiser…and you can get wrapped up in the larger Star Wars story.”

On the same day of that huge announcement, the Disney Parks Blog made another one regarding an in-park attraction. Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opens in Disney’s Hollywood Studios on March 4, 2020, and now, FastPass+ service is available to be reserved for it.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Adds FastPass+ Service for Visits Beginning March 4: https://t.co/nM1CHhdQFZ pic.twitter.com/oRjwZx7okc — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 6, 2020

The new attraction will be a first for Mickey Mouse and it will take the place of the old Great Movie Ride which closed permanently in August of 2017. It is expected that the attraction will have a rather long line upon opening and FastPass+ reservations will make it a bit easier to enjoy it.

Walt Disney World has so much going on right now and that will continue on into 2021 which is the 50th anniversary of the resort. Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opens in less than a month and FastPasses opening only upped the excitement that much more. For those wanting a bit more out-of-this-world fun, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will open its doors to the public sometime in 2021.