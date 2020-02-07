‘The Young And The Restless’ Sneak Peek Of Victor’s Newman Enterprises Gala

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal a sneak peek look of the upcoming gala honoring Newman Enterprises’ 50th anniversary and Victor Newman as well as actor Eric Braeden’s 40th anniversary on the number one rated CBS Daytime drama.

In a new Y&R teaser clip, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) addresses everybody who has gathered to celebrate his big night. A glamorously dressed Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is by his side. Nikki did most of the work to make Victor’s gala at the Top Of The Tower happen. She created a great guest list for her husband. Several beautifully dressed Genoa City residents, along with many blasts from the past, are in attendance. Among them are Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), Adam (Mark Grossman), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Abby (Melissa Ordway), Chance (Donny Boaz), Sharon (Sharon Case), Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), Noah (Robert Adamson), Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), and Nick (Joshua Morrow). Plus, Victor’s first wife, Julia (Meg Bennett), is also there as well as Victor’s brother Matt (Robert Parucha).

During the clip, Victor addresses those who have gathered to wish him well. He notes that people often ask if Newman Enterprises is his crowning achievement, and The Mustache points out that his beloved company is not the pinnacle for him. Instead, Victor bestows that honor on his family, that he claims to adore. Of course, Victor keeps it real and lets everybody there know that the company he created is a close second in terms of his overall lifetime achievements. While many politely laugh and smile, Phyllis appears irritated and rolls her eyes at Victor’s speech.

Victor also admits that he has retired, and he reiterates that Victoria is now running the show. The Mustache states that he cannot wait to see what the next generation does with the company. So far, only Victoria and Noah seem to be working at the family business right now, but perhaps Victor has plans for that to change in the future. Both his sons, Nick and Adam, do not seem interested in carrying on their father’s legacy, and his other daughter, Abby, has her own ventures after she tried and failed to please her father several times at Newman Enterprises.

After a round of applause, Victor invites everybody to enjoy the evening, and Nikki notes that it’s also a celebration of her iconic husband. Braeden‘s 40th-anniversary celebration will span three episodes this month — February 18, 19, and 20. The actor first appeared on Y&R as Victor Newman on February 8, 1980.