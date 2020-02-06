Nicole Scherzinger Wears Low-Cut PVC Bodysuit & Leather Thigh-High Boots On Set Of A Shoot

For Nicole Scherzinger’s latest Instagram post, the “Don’t Hold Your Breath” chart-topper looks insanely fierce. The talented performer who has reformed with the Pussycat Dolls is teasing the release of their new single on the platform.

Scherzinger stunned in an incredibly low-cut black PVC bodysuit. The garment displayed her decolletage which she accessorized with a long thick silver jeweled chain. It seemed that the item of clothing was long-sleeved and was made to look like she had a jacket over the top. However, it comes across as if everything could all be connected together. The “Right There” hitmaker paired the look with black thigh-high boots and applied a bold glossy red lip. Scherzinger sported pointy black acrylic nails, numerous rings, and hoop earrings. She wore a black sailor-style hat that had silver jeweled tassels hanging off the side and wowed with her long straight hair down.

In her most recent upload, Scherzinger appeared on set in front of a plain backdrop surrounded by lights. The Hawaiin-born stunner had both her hands placed beside her and was captured candidly. She was getting her hair touched up by a male who was holding a leaf blower in his other hand. The “On the Rocks” songstress didn’t look at the camera that was taking the snap but looked glammed-up and ready to be caught on film.

For her caption, she told her fans that she is ready for the Pussycat Dolls’s new single, “React,” to be released. Scherzinger tagged the group’s Instagram account too.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 44,000 likes and over 375 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.3 million followers.

“The leaf blower is to cool us down after seeing your outfit,” one user wrote.

“Wait while I pick my jaw up from the floor,” another shared, adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“The most beautiful woman in entertainment,” a third fan remarked.

“How are you this perfect,” a fourth admirer commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, “React” will be released worldwide on Friday, February 7. Five of the original six members — Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta, and Carmit Bachar — are taking part in the reunion.

The “When I Grow Up” entertainer’s teased a photo taken from the music video which saw them in cut-out PVC garments. They stood together in a group photo and all matched in the same latex thigh-high boots.

On Twitter, it was announced that the video will premiere through MTV on the same day of the release of the song.