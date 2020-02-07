Maria Menounos Sizzles In A Skimpy Blue Bikini In New Instagram Post

American entertainment reporter and TV personality Maria Menounos recently went online and posted a new bikini snapshot on her Instagram page.

In the picture, the 41-year-old stunner could be seen rocking a skimpy blue string bikini, one that allowed her to show off her enviable physique, particularly her taut stomach and her well-toned legs.

In keeping with her signature style and to prove that she’s a natural beauty, Maria decided to wear very little makeup. The application featured a sand-colored foundation, a tinge of bronze blusher and nude lipstick. She accessorized with a pair of black shades, wore her brunette tresses into romantic waves and allowed them to cascade over her back to pull off a very sexy look.

To pose for the snap, the stunner sat on a beach with her legs partially submerged in seawater. She faced the camera and flashed her beautiful smile to melt many hearts while the breathtaking backdrop of the ocean rendered the picture a tranquil look and feel.

In the caption of her picture, the Emmy Award-winning Journalist wrote that after the Super Bowl, she must go for another vacation. The hottie also asked her fans to tell her about their favorite vacation spots where they would like to go next.

Within two hours of going live, the picture amassed more than 7,200 likes, while fans and followers also awarded the snap with over 120 comments in which they appreciated the stunner for her incredible figure and showered her with numerous compliments. Many of her fans also enthusiastically mentioned their preferred holiday spots and suggested Maria visit them too.

“The hottest woman alive [kiss emoji]” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow! You look [sic] soooo cute. I would like to go to Hawaii or Southern Florida near Key West,” another user praised the hottie while responding to the caption.

“You are so stunning, Maria! Enjoy and post more pics! Where are you vacationing?” a third follower questioned.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan remarked on Maria’s incredible physique.

“Out of this world figure!”

Other fans used words and phrases like “absolute perfection,” “love you,” and “gorgeous view,” to express their admiration for Maria, while some of her admirers opted for a millennial way and used countless heart, kiss and fire emoji instead of long words and sentences to praise her.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many of Maria’s fellow TV personalities, celebrities, and Instagram models also liked and commented on the picture. These included Elena Theotokatou, Ashley Grace and Kelly Ruiz, among others.