Fitness Trainer Krissy Cela Demonstrates Split Squat Progression In Gray Leggings For Recent Videos

Bombshell fitness trainer Krissy Cela showed fans how they can progress from the beginner to advanced version of a split squat in a recent video series on her Instagram page. Dressed in a pair of gray leggings and a sports bra with a strappy detail at the back, the brunette beauty chose to forego using weights in the first video. Instead, she placed her hands on her waist and elevated one foot on a box step behind her. She then slowly completed the squat, bending her back leg until her knee hovered a short distance above the floor.

Krissy added dumbbells to the routine in the second video and assumed the same stance that she used in the previous clip. During the clip, she advised viewers to keep their movements controlled and to avoid locking the knees.

Next came the most advanced the barbell split squat, the most advanced version of the exercise. With the large weight hoisted on her shoulders, Kelsey positioned her feet just like she did in the previous video. But on this occasion, she placed her foot on a bench that was much higher than the box step she’d used in clips on and two. Despite the height difference, her advice for the barbell split squat was the same as the previous video, as she also warned against locking the knees and recommended steady controlled movement.

As of this writing, the series has accumulated over 25,000 likes and close to 250 comments. In those comments, Krissy’s fans shared their appreciation for the demonstration.

“Absolutely love these videos and how you break down the workout from beginner, to immediate and advanced,” one fan wrote.

“Thanks for doing this! This will help me get back to split squats after a knee injury!!” another added.

“I am loving these videos!!” a third Instagram user commented. “They’re so super helpful!! I’ve always found split squats a little tricky so I think I’ll go back to basics and build it back up.”

“Super helpful,” a fourth said before adding the applause emoji to their comment. “I remember trying these for the first time and it was sooo hard!!”

This isn’t the first time that Krissy has shown her fans the gradual progression between the beginner and the advanced version of an exercise. In a previous video series, she did the same type of demonstration with the barbell deadlift. She advised starting with resistance bands and showed how to mimic the motion of the deadlift with them. Then she moved on to doing the exercise with dumbells before she demonstrated the advanced version of the move.

Much like her most recent video series, this previous one proved popular with her fans too who rewarded the content with over 30,000 Instagram likes.