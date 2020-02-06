Belgian Model Savannah Prez Showcases Rock Hard Abs In Tiny Crop & Ripped Jeans

Savannah Prez just dropped another insanely sexy photo on her popular Instagram account. As those who follow the black-haired beauty on social media know, Prez regularly floods her account with smoking hot photos while clad in anything from bikinis to crop tops to lingerie and more. In the latest update that was added, Prez sizzled in a casual but sexy ensemble.

In the caption of the post, the model geo-tagged herself in Belgium where she posed front and center with an orange wall at her pack. Prez looked as happy as could be, wearing a huge smile on her face as she looked up to the sky. Holding both hands over her head, the model flashed a hint of her taut tummy for the camera while rocking a black crop top and a pair of ripped jeans. The beauty added a pair of white sneakers to the ensemble while accessorizing with a dainty silver necklace.

For the outing, Prez wore her long, dark locks down and straight and they fell all the way down her chest. In addition, she showed off her stunning features in a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and matte lipstick. In the caption of the update, she encouraged her fans to let their lights keep shining by wearing a smile.

The post has only been live for a short time but it has garnered a ton of attention with over 7,000 likes in addition to over 70 comments. While some followers took to the photo to let her know that she looks gorgeous, many others raved over her flawless figure. A few more had no words and opted to comment by using a wide-range of emoji including plenty of flames and hearts.

“I feel positive when I see your photos,” one follower chimed in, adding a few heart-eye emoji.

“You really are a summer girl arent you… ” a second fan commented in addition to a series of smiley faces.

“What a beautiful smile you have. I could stare at you all day long sweeheart,” another wrote.

“Your smile makes my day better love your smile though,” one more added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Prez sizzled in another NSFW look, that time in yet another pair of hot denim. In the snapshot, the model faced her backside toward the camera while rocking a pair of tight blue jeans that showed off her toned legs and sculpted booty. The look was paired with a red crop top and in the caption, she urged her fans to never skip leg day.