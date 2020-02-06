Brunette Hottie Lyna Perez Stands On A Balcony Wearing A See-Through White Dress

Instagram hottie Lyna Perez sizzled in a new pic that made her fans go wild. The buxom babe is known for sharing sexy snaps of herself rocking lingerie, bikinis, and other scandalous and revealing outfits.

For her latest pic, the stunner wore a skimpy white see-through dress that left little to the imagination. While standing on a balcony and leaning against a wrought-iron railing, the vixen cast a coy look over her shoulder toward the camera. She exposed her luscious derriere by lifting the dress above her rear. The outfit barely hid any of her voluptuous curves.

Not only was her booty on display, but Lyna also flaunted a lot of sideboob, holding her sheer fabric against her breast to prevent a nip slip that would have prevented the photo from being Instagram-friendly.

Lyna wore her long, chestnut tresses down, they cascaded down her backside, tickling the middle of her back. It also appeared that she was wearing a full face of makeup with muted colors to draw out her natural beauty. She filled in her lips with a gorgeous shade of red lipstick. Her eyebrows were also exceptionally well-groomed, and her eyes were lined with black eyeliner. Finally, she thickened her lashes with several coats of mascara.

The model didn’t indicate where she was photographed, but it appeared to be somewhere tropical and picturesque. A gorgeous sea of turquoise waters was visible behind her from where she peered out over the balcony. Several palm trees speckled the background, nestled between multiple houses and buildings.

Within four hours of going live, the beauty’s post racked up more than 75,000 likes and almost 2,000 comments. Fans from across the globe flocked to Lyna’s comments section to praise her beautiful figure. Many people called her “smoking hot” and “breathtaking.” A few even said she looked like an island goddess.

“Looking like a snack,” wrote one fan.

“Wow what a incredibly breathtaking beautiful beautiful view,” said a second user.

“Who wouldn’t want that??? I’ll have it all,” a third person chimed in, adding a fire emoji to their comment.

“I know that you know that I know I want that,” contributed a fourth admirer.

Aside from her regular followers, several of Lyna’s famous colleagues also liked and commented on her post, including Gianna Marie and Julianne Kissinger.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that Lyna shared a jaw-dropping image of herself sporting a glitter pink micro bikini that showed off her best physical assets.