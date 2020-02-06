Shantal Monique Flaunts Killer Curves In A Minuscule Bikini On Instagram

American lingerie model Shantal Monique, who rose to fame after becoming Playboy magazine’s Cyber Girl twice, recently took to her Instagram page and stopped her fans in their tracks with another bikini picture.

In the snap, which was posted on Thursday, February 6, the 30-year-old model could be seen rocking a barely-there, white bikini that struggled to contain her ample assets.

As a result, the blond bombshell provided her fans with a generous view of her perky breasts to tease them. That’s not all but she also flaunted her taut stomach and a glimpse of her toned legs.

Staying true to her signature style, Shantal opted for minimal makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation, a nude shade of lipstick, a thin coat of mascara and defined eyebrows. She wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her left shoulder.

To strike a pose for the snap, the hottie stood against the backdrop of a rocky mountain. She used her hand to protect her eyes from the sunlight and looked straight into the camera, while also flashing a soft smile to melt many hearts.

In the caption, Shantal wrote that she doesn’t pay any heed to people’s double standards. She added that people are always poking their noses in others’ businesses, telling them what they should or shouldn’t do, how should they speak, what should they wear or not wear and how to act or react. She then added that one must free their minds of all the negativity and just be unapologetically themselves.

Finally, the model tagged her photographer, Lee LHGFX, in the post to give photo credits.

The sexy snap became an instant hit among the model’s fans, as within just five hours of going live, it amassed more than 22,000 likes and close to 800 comments. Per usual, fans and followers not only appreciated Shantal for her hot body but also praised her for her pretty facial features.

“Gorgeous natural angel with the perfect body. Heaven is real,” one of her followers commented on the snap.

“Keep your chin up and it really doesn’t matter what everyone else says. YOU are TOO BEAUTIFUL to give two f*cks about what they think,” another user wrote.

“Beautiful pic! How are you even real?” a third admirer questioned.

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “amazing body,” “perfection,” and “breathtakingly beautiful” to praise the Seattle native.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of Shantal’s fellow models, celebrities, and Instagram influencers. These included Casey Martin, Chloe Terae, Jessica Weaver, and Ericka Leite.