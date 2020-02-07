Canadian Model Laurence Bédard Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Bikini

The model sizzled in her revealing two-piece.

On Wednesday, February 5, Canadian model Laurence Bédard shared a sizzling snap with her 2.7 million Instagram followers.

The tantalizing photo shows the stunner posing on a beach in Negril, Jamaica. The 26-year-old laid on her side on a lounge chair and used her arm to shield her face from the sun. She gazed directly into the camera, pursing her full lips.

Laurence flaunted her incredible physique in a muted, multicolored string bikini, that left little to the imagination. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the tiny top. The skimpy swimsuit also put her toned midsection and curvaceous hips on display, much to the delight of her audience. In addition, fans were able to get a full view of Laurence’s impressive tattoo collection. The model accessorized the sexy look with a delicate gold pendant necklace and a pair of sunglasses worn on the top of her head.

For the casual photoshoot, the blond bombshell appeared to have pulled back her shoulder-length hair in a ponytail. She enhanced her already gorgeous features by wearing a minimal amount of makeup, a subtle application that featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation stated that she missed being in Jamaica, implying that the photo was taken at an earlier date. She also proceeded to asked her followers where they like to travel.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to answer Laurence’s question.

“My favorite destination is South Korea,” wrote one commenter.

“The beaches on Guam. Spent 2 years there, never got tired of the beaches,” added another Instagram user.

Many of her admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Very stunning woman and amazing body,” gushed a fan.

“Wow looking beautiful as usual,” chimed in a different devotee, adding a string of heart-eye and rose emoji to the comment.

Laurence engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 125,000 likes.

This is not the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram post consists of her wearing revealing ensembles. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore a low-cut, figure-hugging white sweater dress while standing in a doorway. That post has been liked over 80,000 times since it was shared.