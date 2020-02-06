Plus-Size Bombshell Ashley Alexiss Sizzles In Cleavage-Filled Selfie: ‘Bright Eyed & Bushy Tailed’

Ashley Alexiss is dropping jaws in another revealing photo that was shared on her most Instagram account. As fans who follow the blond beauty know on the platform know, Alexiss has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her curvy figure in a number of different outfits that include bikinis, lingerie, tight dresses, and more. In latest photo that was added to her wildly popular page, Alexiss looked absolutely stunning in a selfie.

In the caption of the shot, the model geo-tagged her location in Allentown, Pennsylvania where she appeared to be in her car. The plus-size model held her camera in front of her face, snapping a selfie in a black leather car seat as the sun beat down on her face. She pursed her lips for the camera, showing off her beauty with a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss. The model opted to keep the hair out of her face, rocking a pair of pigtail braids.

She left little to the imagination in a low-cut black top that offered generous views of cleavage. Over the outfit, she sported a wine-red colored cardigan and seemed to be going for a more casual look. In the caption of the image, she mentioned to fans that she is bright eyed and bushy tailed and in just a short time, the post has earned her a ton of attention.

In addition to well over 13,000 likes, the post has amassed over 170 comments — a number that continues to climb. Some followers took to the photo to let her know that she looks incredible while many others dropped a line to let her know that they are big fans of hers. A few more were left speechless and opted to comment with their choice of emoji rather than words.

“You never miss a beat with that beauty!,” one fan commented, adding a series of heart and heart-eye emoji.

“U are not a woman u re an Angel my Princess,” another social media user commented.

“You’re so freaking pretty,” a third follower gushed.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model put on a sexy display in another photo op, that time in a photoshoot for Fashion Nova curve. In the gorgeous update, Alexiss put her amazing figure on display for the camera while clad in a skintight black tank that hugged all of over sexy curves, pairing the top with a snug pair of pants that had two white stripes going down the sides.