White House Reportedly Sending Talking Points Encouraging Attacks On Mitt Romney After Impeachment Vote

Donald Trump is apparently not ready to let his impeachment go quietly by, with a new report claiming that the White House is circulating talking points encouraging supporters to attack Utah Senator Mitt Romney for his vote to convict the president.

Romney made a surprising vote on Wednesday to convict Trump and remove him from office, the only member of the Republican Party to break ranks and vote against the president. After Trump’s acquittal, he and close allies quickly shifted to attacking Romney, and the White House is now reportedly coordinating those attacks with others in the party.

As Washington Post White House correspondent Ashley Parker reported on Twitter, the White House is trying to bring allies together in coordinated attacks on Romney by issuing talking points.

“The WH is now sending around anti-Romney talking points, including: •Romney’s decision was unsurprising as this display of self-serving political expedience has come to define his career. •Romney has a long history of flip-flopping, with no sign of principles to be found,” she reported.

Some Republicans expressed hope that Trump would act contrite after his impeachment trial ended, but instead the president gave a speech on Thursday in which he declared victory and renewed attacks on those who led the impeachment process.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump and close family members have already launched their own personal attacks on Romney. President Trump shared a video claiming that Romney was only pretending to be a Republican and was actually secretly working with Democrats. His son, Donald Trump Jr., made a more crude attack by sharing an image on Instagram that called the 2012 Republican presidential nominee a “p*ssy.”

“Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS. He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now,” he wrote. “He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the GOP.”

It was not clear if the White House talking points were being utilized. While a number of Senate Republicans said they disagreed with Romney’s decision to vote in favor of conviction, they did not take the personal attacks outlined in the alleged talking points. Fellow Utah Senator Mike Lee said Romney had a right to vote the way he did, though he personally believed there was not sufficient evidence to vote against the president.

“Now, look, it’s every person’s right to decide how they’re going to approach any given situation. I understand that,” Lee said, via Fox News. “But let’s not pretend that there were any valid bases for impeaching Donald Trump here. There simply were not.”