Saweetie Rocks Incredibly Low-Cut Latex Bodysuit & Fishnet Tights In Hotel Room Mirror Selfie

For Saweetie’s latest Instagram post, she is turning up the heat. The “My Type” hitmaker took to the social media platform to share a new photo with her followers which definitely didn’t get left unnoticed.

Saweetie stunned in a black latex bodysuit which was incredibly low-cut. The item of clothing had very thin straps and displayed her decolletage area. Underneath her breasts, the garment had a little bit of net material that looked loose-fitted. The skintight bodysuit was only zipped up one-quarter of the way up and looked fierce on the rapper.

Underneath, Saweetie wore black fishnet tights that went over her feet and paired the look off with high heels.

The “Icy Grl” songstress accessorized herself with numerous necklaces including a chain with a cross pendant, a bracelet, rings, and large hoop earrings.

She rocked her dark hair up and sported a full fringe. Her makeup wasn’t very visible in the image as it wasn’t close up. However, it looked like she had on mascara, eye shadow, and some sort of lipstick or lipgloss.

For her most recent upload, Saweetie took a selfie in the mirror that appeared to be in a hotel room. The “Up Now” entertainer had the view from her window reflecting onto the mirror slightly which proved that the pic was taken at night time as it was dark. Behind her was a double bed, a TV, and another room.

Saweetie raised one hand to her head and looked at her phone while taking the image. She parted her legs and owned a saucy number.

For her caption, she wrote “las dangerous” because she geo-tagged the photograph as “Las Vegas.”

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 540,000 likes and over 3,300 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.7 million followers.

“Bae stop playing with me,” one user wrote.

“Sis give up your workout routine ASAP!!!” another shared.

“Someone woke up and decided to be YUMMY,” a third fan remarked.

“When I work out I just have to look at your Insta for inspo,” a fourth admirer commented.

Saweetie is no stranger to sending fans into a meltdown with her mirror selfie photos. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed in a bathroom wearing a low-cut black bodysuit paired with unbuttoned light blue jeans. The rising star owned long curly dark hair that fell past her waist which is longer than usual. She applied a bold red lip, black mascara, and wore long acrylic nails.