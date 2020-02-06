‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Explains Why She’s Refusing To Be A Pregnant Bride

Stassi Schroeder has specific hopes for her big day.

Stassi Schroeder isn’t willing to walk down the aisle pregnant.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine on February 5, the Vanderpump Rules cast member said that while she can’t wait to become a mom, she is currently holding off on starting a family with Beau Clark because needs to fit into her wedding dress and intends to drink “all the Italian wine” when she and Clark tie the knot later this year in Rome.

Schroeder also said that while she was trying to get pregnant last year before becoming engaged, she quickly stopped doing so after realizing a pregnancy would majorly change her upcoming big day.

Back in June, weeks before Clark proposed, Schroeder told Us Weekly magazine that she was ready for a child.

“I feel like I’m in a place in my life where I make my own decisions and forge my own path,” she said at the time. “I know I want to be a mom, so I would rather get knocked up before I waited to have a wedding.”

According to Schroeder, she felt it was very powerful to be letting other women know that when it comes to starting a family, they don’t have to be married first. Instead, she said women should be taking charge of their bodies and doing whatever it is they want in life.

As for Clark, Schroeder said he’s “on the same page” as she is when it comes to their plans to start a family.

In addition to not wanting a potential pregnancy to get in the way of her fun on her wedding day, Schroeder is likely also happy that she will be avoiding a stressful pregnancy by waiting until her filmed wedding is complete. After all, she recently revealed that she is facing hardships as she attempts to plan for the event because many venues in Italy aren’t willing to welcome cameras inside.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder appeared as a guest on the new podcast of Lala Kent and Kent’s fiancé, Randall Emmett, Give Them Lala… With Randall, last month, where she expressed her frustrations with the production challenges she’s been facing.

“No one in Italy likes [television] apparently. No one wants to sign that Vanderpump Rules release. It’s a nightmare,” she fumed.

Schroeder also said that she was regretting her decision to get married in another country and joked that she wishes she and Clark opted to tie the knot at the courthouse.