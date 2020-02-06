Bikini Model Natalie Roush Shows Off Major Skin In Sporty Attire

American bikini model Natalie Roush went online on Thursday morning and treated her 800,000-plus Instagram followers to a very hot gym-wear photo.

In the picture, the brunette bombshell could be seen rocking a skimpy white sports bra that allowed her to show off major underboob. She teamed her racy bra with a pair of black gym shorts that perfectly accentuated her slender figure. The risqué ensemble also enabled the hottie to put her small waist and toned legs on full display. Natalie completed her attire with a pair of white sneakers.

Following her signature style and in keeping with the daytime photoshoot, Natalie decided to wear almost no makeup. The model wore her brunette tresses in a high ponytail and allowed them to fall freely over her left shoulder to pull off a very sporty look. In terms of jewelry, she opted for two delicate pendants to keep it chic, yet simple.

For the picture, Natalie stood next to a gray-colored Aston Martin car and according to the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California. To the delight of her fans and followers, the 24-year-old model posted two pictures from the same photoshoot. In the first snap, she puckered her lips and looked straight into the camera while in the second one, she struck an almost similar pose but this time she lifted her chin, tilted her head and lightly touched her pendant to strike a pose.

In the caption, the hottie wrote that Los Angeles feels like home to her. She also asked her fans about their favorite places to visit. Finally, she informed her fans that the luxurious car that could be seen in her picture was from the L.A.-based luxury rent-a-car service, Vem Exotic Rentals.

Within a day of going live, the snap successfully amassed more than 37,000 likes and close to 300 comments in which fans and followers praised Natalie for her beauty as well as her hot figure. Some of the fans also enthusiastically responded to the caption and mentioned their favorite places to visit.

“L.A. is, has been, and will always be my home and my favorite place in the world,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Wow! Your body is insane,” another user chimed in.

“You’re a pretty girl and I love your pictures,” a third admirer wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “gorgeous,” “such a baddie,” and “so stunning” to express their admiration for Natalie.

Apart from her fans and followers, many models and influencers also liked and commented on the picture. Some of them include Julia Rose, Vanessa Christine, and Alicia Marie.