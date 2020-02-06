Blac Chyna Lies On Her Side In A Sheer Lavendar Teddy On Instagram

Blac Chyna turned things up a notch on her Instagram page with a new share where she rocked a sheer lavender teddy. She was spotted lying on her side atop a matching couch for the sultry snap.

The model propped her head up with her right hand and placed her left hand on her hips. She bent her left knee and extended her other leg in front of her. She glanced at the camera with a coy pout on her face with her lips parted.

Blac’s teddy had a low wrap-around style neckline that left her cleavage on full display. Plus, two extra criss-cross straps decorated her chest and added a flirty vibe. The sides of the ensemble was made of lace fabric, and her waist was cinched with a shiny ribbon-like piece. She completed her look with a pair of heeled sandals.

The stunner opted for a short, platinum blond wig for the occasion. She wore it down in a middle part with wavy locks that framed her face and fell inches below her shoulder.

Her makeup added glam to her look, which included purple eyeshadow and extra long lashes. As well, her lips were done in a glossy dark tone with liner.

The backdrop seemed to complement her ensemble perfectly. Besides the light pink couch, there were matching pillows that were placed behind her.

This update was geotagged in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco in Mexico.

Furthermore, the sensation shared a couple of more different shots from the photoshoot that showed her striking more poses in the same ensemble.

Many fans left compliments for Blac in the comments section, with plenty of people that focused on the caption.

“That’s right! And you are most beautiful, @blacchyna!!!!” exclaimed a follower.

“@blaachyna u r absolutely right. Nobody will love u more than u. BigOleFacts,” declared an admirer.

“Yes go girl self love only,” wrote a supporter.

“@blacchyna your [sic] so beautiful I know you hear that a lot but you really are,” gushed a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the model posted another lingerie snap on January 23. This time, she rocked a black lacy bodysuit with a corset-like top and tight shorts.

Blac walked up a couple of stairs and twerked for the camera as the cameraman reacted happily.

She wore a long platinum blond wig with luxurious curls that fell down to her lower back. The stunner gave flirty looks throughout the clip and seemed to be having a blast.