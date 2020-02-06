Elizabeth Smart Says She Was Sexually Assaulted By Fellow Passenger On A Plane, Launches Self-Defense Program

'I had been asleep and all of a sudden I woke up because I felt someone’s hand rubbing in between my legs on my inner thigh,' she said.

Elizabeth Smart says she was sexually assaulted on a flight last summer, and has started a women’s self-defense program to teach other women what to do should they ever be in such a situation, The Independent reports.

Smart, 32, says that she was on a Utah-bound Delta flight last summer and had fallen asleep. When she woke up, she says, she discovered that a male passenger was rubbing her inner thigh.

“I was shocked. The last time someone touched me without my say-so was when I was kidnapped and I froze,” she said, referring to the nine-month period between 2002 and 2003 when, as a 14-year-old, she was kidnapped and held in sexual slavery by a couple, Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Ileen Barzee.

Since her release and having become an adult, she’s become an advocate for child safety.

Despite her ordeal, she says that when she was being sexually assaulted on a plane, she was so paralyzed that she couldn’t think straight.

“You’re Elizabeth Smart! You should know what to do,” she said.

Smart didn’t say what exactly happened in the immediate aftermath, but she did eventually tell the airline, Delta, which she said was “apologetic.” She also notes that an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, she’s started a women’s self-defense class, called “Smart Defense,” which she hopes will teach women to “give themselves an opportunity to get away.”

Elizabeth Smart, who was kidnapped & sexually assaulted when she was 14, tells @GayleKing she was sexually assaulted again last summer. The experience inspired her to launch "Smart Defense" — a program teaching women the skills & confidence they need to protect themselves. pic.twitter.com/YNLF7lERc4 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 6, 2020

For now, the class is only available in Salt Lake City, but soon it will expand to other cities across the United States.

Whether or not Smart’s class will teach women what to do if groped or otherwise sexually assaulted on an airplane is not clear, but what is clear is that the matter of men groping women and teenage girls on aircraft is a problem.

As Marketwatch reported in 2018, one in five female flight attendants reports having been groped on the job, to say nothing of the multitude of stories of female passengers also reporting being sexually assaulted by male fellow passengers.

So prevalent is the problem that the FBI has issued a set of guidelines to women, and parents of unaccompanied minors, to protect themselves against sexual assault. For example, women are instructed to keep the arm rest down in between their own seat and male seat-mates. Parents of unaccompanied minors are encouraged to request an aisle seat for their young charges, so that flight attendants can keep a better eye on them.