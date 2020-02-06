Nick Gordon’s Cause Of Death: How Did Bobbi Kristina’s Ex-Fiance Die?

An autopsy and toxicology report has determined how Nick Gordon died.

The ex-fiance of Bobbi Kristina Brown officially passed away due to an accidental heroin overdose at the age of 30, per People. The outlet confirmed that Gordon was hospitalized on December 31 after authorities learned he was unresponsive and was suffering from cardiac arrest. He was in the hospital for seven hours before he died on January 1. The autopsy also confirmed that Narcan was found in his system. For those that may not be aware, Narcan is used to prevent the body from overdosing after using drugs.

Upon his death, several of Gordon’s family members and Gordon’s lawyer, Joe Habachy, released a statement to honor him. His brother, Jack Walker Jr., expressed how much losing his brother’s death affected him the same day that news broke that Gordon died.

“We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother,” Walker Jr. said in a statement following news of Gordon’s death. “He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.”

Gordon was most famously linked to Brown and her mother, Whitney Houston. Prior to Houston’s death, Gordon lived with her and Bobbi Kristina and the two formed a bond with one another. After Houston died in 2012, Gordon and Brown formed a romantic relationship and were planning to get married before she was found unconscious in her bathtub in 2015. According to E! News, the official cause of Brown’s demise was Lobar pneumonia, caused by Hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy and water immersion combined with mixed drug intoxication. Though he denied any wrongdoing in connection to Brown, Gordon was found liable for the death of Brown and was ordered to pay her estate $36 million.

In his statement, Gordon’s lawyer shared that Gordon was focused on bettering himself before he died. Habachy said that Gordon wanted to remain sober and live a “happy and healthy life.” He was also hoping to put his legal woes behind him. Gordon himself also appeared on Dr. Phil on several occasions and shared his desire to become sober.

Before he passed, Gordon was in a relationship with Laura Leal. The couple’s relationship caused several headlines due to their alleged physical altercations that resulted in legal issues for Gordon.