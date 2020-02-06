Friday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Tease That Lucas Is Asking Questions & Brad’s Feeling Anxious

Lucas is awake and his family is relieved, but General Hospital spoilers suggest that he still has some major challenges ahead of him. All signs point toward a full physical recovery after the accident that left him in a coma for two months. However, fans know that on a personal level, things are on the verge of imploding.

Brad and Julian rushed to Turning Woods after the call that Lucas had come out of his coma. The two men know that Brad told Lucas the truth about Wiley really being Jonah just seconds before the accident and both are worried about what Lucas remembers.

It quickly became apparent that at the moment, Lucas recalls very little about the accident and he did not immediately remember the bombshell that Brad dropped on him. Brad and Julian snuck in some knowing glances toward one another as they worked to figure this out, and Julian warned Brad that he won’t go down with him on this.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Brad and Julian won’t want to get too comfortable yet. Viewers saw that Lucas had a brief flicker back to part of the argument he was having with his husband before the accident and he’ll mention it during Friday’s show.

Lucas is awake… but what does he remember from the night of the crash? Brad and Julian would very much like to know.

An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @RyanCarnes1 pic.twitter.com/zNNrnu0bn3 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 6, 2020

Lucas will say something about how Brad had been on the verge of making a confession of sorts before the accident. For the moment, Lucas doesn’t seem to remember what was said next in the car or even necessarily recall what they were arguing about.

Brad will surely scramble and come up with a story to cover his tracks and that may be enough for now. However, General Hospital spoilers hint that these memory flashes will continue for Lucas and that he’ll seemingly remember that bombshell confession soon.

As news spread of Lucas’ big step in his recovery, Brad and Julian weren’t the only ones who seemed to have somewhat mixed feelings. Naturally, everybody is relieved that Lucas is getting better. However, this shift does create new unknowns.

For example, Willow admitted to Chase that she is not sure where this all leaves her now. She had grown close to Brad, Lucas, and Wiley, but Brad’s panic and issues with Nelle led him to fire Willow as Wiley’s nanny.

As Soap Central notes, she’s currently struggling with a lot of self-doubts. Sadly, she has no idea that she’s about to face even tougher Wiley-related challenges quite soon.

The buzz is, however, that Lucas will insist that Willow come back on to help part-time as Wiley’s nanny as he recovers and she’ll probably feel good about that. Brad certainly cannot fully explain why he doesn’t want to do this, so it seems likely he’ll be stuck between a rock and a hard place.

General Hospital spoilers tease that these are the final chapters of the baby swap drama and fans are anxious to cross the finish line. It’s not known quite yet how soon Brad’s life will implode over this secret, or how it ultimately happens. However, all signs point toward things getting very wild on this front very soon and people can’t wait to watch.