Abby Dowse Shows Off Underboob In A Hot Pink Outfit On Instagram

Abby Dowse has been turning up the heat on her Instagram page with plenty of sultry photos to keep her fans on their toes. She kept it up with a new snap today, and showed off her underboob in a hot pink outfit.

The stunner posed on the edge of a bed for the photo, tugging at her top with her left hand while placing a finger in her shorts pocket. She glanced over to her right with a sultry pout on her face.

The hoodie sweatshirt that she wore was cropped, and since Abby chose to go braless and shirtless, it left the bottom of her chest on display. She wore a matching pair of shorts with a waistline that mostly obscured her belly button. The model tugged the drawstring together into a bow, and as well, the bottoms were short and left her toned legs showing. The ensemble was from Fashion Nova.

The beauty wore her hair down in a casual heavy side part, her voluminous locks cascading around her right shoulder.

Her makeup included dark mascara, liner on her lower lids, and light pink lipstick. Abby kept the color theme rolling with a matching manicure.

The bed that she sat on was decorated with a white throw blanket that featured dots in pink, gray, and blue hues. There were multiple pillows too, all which complemented the sheets. Behind her were a couple of framed photos, and light streamed into the room from the right side of the frame. It lit up the side of her figure, especially her toned abs.

The sensation’s many admirers took to the comments section to share their various messages.

“Body is seriously flawless Keep killin it,” gushed a follower.

“Australias top model strikes again my love,” raved a fan.

“Woow you honestly might be the most beautiful person in the world,” declared a third social media user.

“Hot pink colour looks good on you,” complimented a supporter.

Previously on January 14, Abby posted a similar photo to her Instagram page where she flaunted her underboob in a sweatshirt. Except this time, she pulled up the bottom of her top to reveal her chest. She paired it with matching, light gray sweatpants and white sneakers.

The bombshell wore her hair pulled up in a high ponytail and glanced down towards the ground. She stood with her legs apart on a stone tile walkway next to a white building.