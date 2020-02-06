‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Stuns In Short Animal Print Romper

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi recently announced her retirement from reality television. Although she may choose to not film in the future, she still keeps her fans updated on social media. On Thursday, she took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself in a stunning short animal print romper.

Standing in front of a full length mirror, Snooki shows off the gorgeous black and tan romper which has leopard and tiger print on it. She paired the cute animal print romper with a long black cardigan that she wore off her shoulder. With her outfit, Snooki opted for a pair of tan peep-toe heels and the red polish on her toes was visible. Even though she was indoors, Snooki wore a pair of sunglasses, but allowed her eyes to appear out over the top as she snapped the selfie using her phone. The mom-of-three recently had her hair done, sharing the results of the new hair makeover with her fans on social media. She again showed off her fabulous new hair by wearing her hair down and with some curl in it for the new photo.

Within four hours, her new selfie had over 26,000 likes from the reality show stars more than 13 million followers. In the photo caption, she let her followers know that the romper is available at her very own Snooki Shop. She also revealed that she is in LA where she and the rest of the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation are together for press.

The photo didn’t just have likes, though, but plenty of Snooki’s fans left her comments.

“Snookie ive[sic] loved you since season 1 and your still a smokeshow to this day!” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter wrote, “Yessss come thru mawma. I’m always so jealous of how perfect & voluminous your hair looks.”

“Hot mawma,” another commenter wrote.

Another commenter let Snooki know that her workouts have been paying off by writing, “@snooki you look great! Hard work is paying off!”

After giving birth to her third child last year, Snooki was eager to get back into working out. As soon as she was able to get back into the gym, she started posting updates about her workouts to her fans on social media. Most recently, the mom-of-three has mastered the walking handstand and has posted videos of her perfecting the move to her social media.

Snooki will be back on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation along with the rest of the cast when Season 3 of the show premieres on MTV on February 27.