Victoria’s Secret Model Devon Windsor Rocks Feathers & A Lot Of Skin For The amfAR Gala: ‘Let The Games Begin’

Devon Windsor is gutsy when it comes to choosing her sartorial statements. The Victoria’s Secret model, who typically wears lingerie for a living, showed up on the amfAr red carpet for their annual gala in New York City at the posh Cipriani Wall Street while wearing a sexy floor-length dress featuring an abundance of apparently fake ostrich feathers, and a lot of bare skin.

The 25-year-old social media influencer and vlogger shared her amfAr Aadnevik gown with her 1.9 million Instagram followers in two separate updates on Thursday. The green-colored getup featured “diagonal rows of feathers” as well as a criss-cross halter made of “thick braided straps,” according to the Daily Mail.

As seen in her most recent Instagram updates, the corset top of Devon’s dressy frock was see-through and so were other parts of her enviable anatomy since the feathers only covered certain aspects of the curvy model’s enviable assets. A very high slit on one side nearly hit the stunner’s hip, allowing her long, lean legs to be seen in all their bare beauty. Her broad shoulders looked toned and tan, while her chest area revealed her breasts had been covered to preserve some modesty.

For the gathering, which was held to herald New York Fashion Week in style while garnering funds to put toward AIDs research, the newly married model rocked an updo that allowed for some of her multi-toned tresses to frame her face which was full of attractive makeup. The applications included darkened and curated eyebrows, black mascara, black eyeliner on the top lids and on the waterlines, smoky eyeshadow, peachy pink lipstick, some contouring, and a bit of blush.

For bling, Devon rocked eye-catching, drop earrings and a couple of mismatched bracelets.

Devon’s two Instagram updates earned plenty of attention within a few hours of going live. The post that included a single shot of the star model received more than 9,300 likes and 64 comments, while the post that included a triple take of the beauty that showed her posing in various ways earned more than 4,300 likes and 35 comments.

Many followers talked about the model and her amfAr gala frock on the comments section of both posts.

“Out of control gorgeous,” raved one fan.

“You look amazing my fav look on you!” exclaimed a second admirer, who added a heart-eye emoji.

“So beautiful and glowy, this colour looks sooo great on u!!” stated a third follower, who added two red heart emoji.

“Wow to the max!!!!” announced a fourth fan.