Sierra Skye Shows Off Booty In Thong Before ‘Shower Time’

Sierra Skye has been keeping things sizzling with revealing new Instagram updates recently, and she didn’t disappoint with her newest share. The beauty was spotted posing in a thong before “shower time,” giving sultry looks that likely caught many of her fans’ attention.

The lingerie set that she wore was sporty and made of light gray fabric with white trim. The bottoms had a small thong-cut and a thick waistband that rested low on her hips. The light color of her ensemble popped against the model’s tanned bod.

Sierra stood with her back angled towards the camera and glanced over her right shoulder. She placed one hand against the glass shower door and held a white towel in her other hand. She placed her right foot in front, and her pose emphasized her curvy derriere, which was hard to miss.

The stunner’s makeup added glam to her otherwise casual look: she wore a dark cat-eye, long lashes, and dark glossy lipstick with liner.

Her hair was just as eye-catching, and she wore it pulled back into a half-ponytail with a middle part. Sierra’s blond locks were curly and cascaded down her back, almost reaching her waist.

She accessorized with earrings, a silver bracelet, and a ring.

The bathroom was modern and luxe, with white tiled walls with abstract tan lines. The shower appeared to be very large, considering that there were at least four panels of glass that made up one side. There was also a rectangular window towards the ceiling with the light streaming through.

The sensation’s many followers took to the comments section to share their compliments.

“I dont [sic] know how we got so blessed with you,” gushed a fan.

“Wish i looked this good after a workout,” wrote an admirer.

“Is this a Palm Springs bathroom geeez,” wondered a follower.

“I’m so very impressed with how many ‘likes’ you can get in less than 1 minute!!! That says a lot about you!” observed a fourth social media user.

Additionally, Sierra shared another thong pic yesterday, this time posing on a bed with her back facing the camera. The bed was covered in white sheets with a matching pillow on it. Moreover, her ensemble was lacy and light pink. The model sat on her knees and sat up slightly while arching her back.

Sierra glanced over her left shoulder with a coy pout. Her makeup and hair looked identical from her newest post.