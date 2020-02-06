Anna Katharina Flaunts Her Curves In A Blush Bikini While Posing In A Sewer Drain

Anna cracked a joke about the unusual location of her video shoot.

Blond bombshell Anna Katharina brightened up the dark and damp location of her latest video shoot by posing in a pretty pink bikini.

On Thursday, Anna took to Instagram to share a short video clip of herself modeling a Fashion Nova bikini. The two-piece was constructed out of a textured fabric in a blush pink shade that perfectly complemented the rosy tones of the blond bombshell’s flawless, golden skin.

Anna’s bikini top featured fixed triangle cups that created a plunging V neck. The design showed off the buxom beauty’s voluptuous cleavage. Her bottoms had thick side straps that were pulled up high on her shapely hips. Anna never turned around to give her fans a full view of the back of her bathing suit. However, when she posed to the side, she provided a small glimpse of her bottoms’ thong back.

Anna arched her back as she posed, emphasizing her long, toned torso. She was also showing off her round, pert derriere and athletic thighs.

Anna was wearing her long, platinum blond hair in loose waves. She opted for a soft beauty look that included pale pink eye shadow, long curled eyelashes, and a rosy pink lip.

The model playfully tossed her hair around and gave the camera flirty smiles as she posed, dazzling her fans by flashing her perfect pearly whites.

Anna definitely stood out against her video’s background. In the caption of her post, she revealed that her filming location was a large sewer drain. The concrete tunnel had dark stains on the wall, and there appeared to be a few puddles of grimy liquid on the ground.

The witty model quipped that the “sewer drain is the new angel wing wall,” presumably comparing the location of her video to the colorful street art creations of the Global Angel Wings Project. Artist Colette Miller has painted massive angel wings on walls in various locations around the world, and these interactive art installations have become popular places for social media influencers to snap photos.

One of Anna’s followers suggested that she doesn’t need a pair of painted wings to look angelic.

“Damn you are an angel!!” the fan wrote.

“Lol…if you hadn’t have posted you were in a sewer drain…I’d never would have know it…all I See is U,” another admirer remarked.

“I’ll come down to the sewer if angels like you are in it,” a third fan commented.

In response to one comment about her unusual shooting location, Anna revealed that there was one benefit to posing in the sewer drain.

“Can’t deny that amazing lighting,” she wrote.

Many of Anna’s followers let her know that they found her caption hilarious. She has a reputation for composing funny captions for her sexy photos and videos, but she had to ask her fans for help coming up with one to accompany an Instagram snap that she shared last week.