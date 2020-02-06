Former ‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Shares Tribute To Late Ex-Boyfriend Dennis Shields

Bethenny Frankel honored her former partner on his birthday.

Bethenny Frankel shared a heartfelt tribute to her late boyfriend, businessman Dennis Shields, on Instagram on Thursday, February 6, in honor of his birthday.

Nearly two years after Shields was found dead of an apparent overdose at his apartment in New York City, the former Real Housewives star posted a series of photos of Shields by himself, with her, with her daughter, nine-year-old Bryn, and with their dogs, one of whom passed shortly after Shields.

In the caption of her post, after wishing her former partner a happy birthday, Frankel told Shields she was thinking about him today and every day, especially after the tragic death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and the other innocent victims of a helicopter crash last month.

“You are gone but never will be forgotten. You are missed. You are constantly quoted. You are one of a kind,” Frankel wrote.

According to Frankel, she knows Shields would be proud to see the decisions she’s made and the career evolutions she’s endured over the past couple of years since his passing. As she explained, Shields was always her biggest cheerleader and continuously stayed positive about her career in a way she never knew was possible.

As Frankel’s emotional post to Shields continued, the Skinnygirl mogul mentioned her daughter and the things the two of them would do together.

“Bryn is still ‘sweet as sugar’ as you always refer to her and she misses your blindfolded food tasting contests and leaving trails of chocolate chips,” she shared.

Frankel went on to say that when it came to the two dogs she and Shields previously shared, Biggy and Smalls, he was right about them being the greatest dogs and Bryn is always telling everyone that he had never met any dogs who were sweeter than them.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Frankel has been dating producer Paul Bernon since shortly after Shields’ passing and while she was seen coping with guilt over moving on from her relationship with Shields after his death of The Real Housewives of New York City, she is now in a much better place as she realizes Shields would have loved and approved of her new partner.

“We are in good hands with Paul, who you would like and respect and vice versa. He looks out for us and is very caring. You always said I would find someone who would take care of me. We miss you,” she concluded.