Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Flaunts Incredible Figure In Plunging, Tropical Print Swimsuit

The model looked incredible in her revealing one-piece.

On Thursday, February 6, Norwegian model Hilde Osland shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.6 million Instagram followers.

The photos show the stunner posing on a beautiful beach, just as the sun was setting. While most of the world is experiencing winter weather, the tan and toned model looked like an absolute summer goddess. She flaunted her incredible figure in a tropical leaf print swimsuit from the clothing company, Fashion Nova. The plunging one-piece left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. She accessorized the look with a delicate gold choker necklace and numerous bracelets.

The blond bombshell’s hair looked tousled and windblown, giving her additional sex appeal. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup, an application that included glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and peachy nude lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the first image, the 32-year-old stood with her shoulders back and her arms crossed. Her ample cleavage and sculpted hips were put on full display. She lowered her gaze and parted her full lips. Hilde altered her position for the following photo by facing away from the camera, showing off her pert derriere.

In the caption, the social media sensation provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 45,000 likes. Many of Hilde’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You a definitely a real Barbie doll, you are absolutely BEAUTIFUL,” gushed one fan,

“Wow that suit is really poppin’ off your tan skin,” said another commenter, adding a string of heart, fire, heart-eye, and kissing face emoji to the comment.

“How are you so hot? [It’s] like you were made in a lab,” added a different devotee.

“[Hilde], you have the most unique sexy figure, and sweet friendly face I have ever seen,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Hilde engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a sports bra and a pair of matching shorts while riding a bike. That post has been liked over 120,000 times since it was shared.