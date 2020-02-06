Larsa Pippen Brings Her Fashion A-Game In Leather Flare Pants & Skintight Top

Larsa Pippen is showing off her amazing figure in another fashionable ensemble. As those who follow the brunette beauty on social media know, Pippen has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her killer curves in a variety of smoking hot outfits. While the bombshell is a pro at posing in bikinis, she also wows in some chic ensembles as well, which is exactly what she did in earlier today.

In the caption of the post, Pippen tagged retailer Pretty Little Thing, crediting them for her outfit. She struck a pose front and center, standing on some red brick pavers in front of a home. The stunner put her keen fashion sense on display while clad in a pair of black leather flare-out pants and a tight white top that was sheer, revealing her bra underneath.

The bombshell wore her long, dark locks down and straight in addition to a beautiful application of makeup the included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick. The BFF of Kim Kardashian also sported a pair of black heels while holding a pair of sunglasses in her hand. The update has only been live for a short time but it’s already racking up a ton of traffic for the social media star.

In addition to 13,000 likes, the snapshot has also amassed well over 120 comments — a number that continues to climb. Some of her fans took to the photo to rave over her outfit while many others couldn’t help but comment on her beauty. A few more were left speechless and opted to express their opinions in emoji rather than words.

“U are beautiful & scotty is 1 of top 15 basketball player ever Jordan WOULDN’T of did it wit out ur HUSBAND I LOVE YALL,” one fan raved, adding a series of emoji to the end of their comment.

“WOW! Forever GORGEOUS! My goodness! Really love this pic,” another social media user added in addition to a few flame emoji.

“You are so pretty. Please keep sharing photos, I love you so much Larsa,” a third fan chimed in.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that one of Pippen’s photos has earned her rave reviews from fans. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the mother of four stunned in a throwback photo from when she was just 19-years-old. Pippen could be seen clad in a revealing red swimsuit that had a large cutout in the middle, showing off plenty of cleavage as well as her taut tummy. The suit was also high-cut, offering great views of her toned and tanned legs as well.