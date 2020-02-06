Erika Gray Wears Only A Thong In Eye-Catching New Instagram Pic

Erika Gray has been keeping things steamy on her Instagram page lately, and made sure to catch many of her fans’ attention with her newest share where she only wore a light pink and lacy thong. The snap was a selfie, and she paired it with flirty captions that prompted many of her followers to respond in the comments section.

The bombshell sat in a chair for the snap and held the phone with her left hand. She crossed her legs and placed her right hand over her chest to censor her curves. Even so, much of her chest was still on display, with her tan lines showing. Her hand placement meant that her light tan manicure was hard to miss, and her pose also left her toned abs showing.

Erika tilted her head to the right and gave a pout for the camera. Her bright red lipstick offered the brightest pop of color in the shot, which was complemented with her silver eyeshadow with darker purple hues along the top of her lids. She also wore heavy mascara and a hint of blush.

Her hair was worn down in a half-up, half-down hairstyle, with a part of her hair slicked back in the middle. The rest of her locks were done in luxurious curls and framed the sides of her face.

As well, the stunner wore a pair of sparkling dangle earrings with tiered teardrop-shaped gems. These captured the light and dazzled in the snap.

Behind Erika was what appeared to be a white backdrop for a professional photoshoot. A beam of light lit up the top of the frame, this left her skin looking flawless and glowing.

The beauty’s followers headed to the comments section to rave about her good looks.

“Your eyes are so pretty,” observed a supporter.

“So beautiful love your glam too,” gushed an admirer.

“I’m just shocked lol this is the first picture I saw logging in..,” wrote a fan.

“Beauty all the way,” declared a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, Erika shared another photo on January 15 where she flaunted her chest. This time, she did so in a sheer bra and rocked pasties underneath. Her ensemble included black thong bottoms, a tiny tasseled skirt, and gloves. All of the pieces had tassels that added a flirty vibe to her look.

The model wore her hair down and wore glossy pink lipstick, dark purple eyeshadow, and heavy mascara.