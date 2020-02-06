‘Maxim’ Model Lydia Farley Shows Off Curves In Skimpy Pink Bikini

Lydia Farley is wowing her army of fans with another bikini-clad photo. As those who follow the Maxim stunner on Instagram know, Farley has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her amazing figure in a wide-variety of skimpy bikinis and scandalous lingerie. In the most recent update that was shared on her page, the bombshell did what she does best, striking a sexy pose in some sizzling swimwear.

In the update, Farley geo-tagged her location in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur where she struck a pose in the great outdoors. The brunette bombshell was all smiles, leaning against a stone wall and looking straight into the camera. Farley looked picture-perfect, wearing her long, dark locks down and straight in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. The model accessorized her ensemble with a dainty silver necklace as well as a pair of big hoop earrings.

Farley quite literally let it all hang out while clad in a skimpy pink string bikini. The top of the suit showed off a hint of cleavage while the tiny bottoms showcased her toned legs as well as some major tan lines. Farley’s rock hard abs were at the center of the shot and it’s safe to say that the model has been putting in a lot of time at the gym.

In the caption of the share, the beauty told her fans this was a throwback photo from a shoot with retailer Revolve. The post has only been live on her account for about an hour but it’s already earning her rave reviews with over 10,000 likes in addition to well over 400 comments. While most fans took to the new snapshot to rave over Farley’s killer figure, many others flooded the comments section with emoji.

“Are you serious right now,” one Instagrammer wrote, adding a series of flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji to the end of their post.

“This is definitely your color. It looks amazing on you,” another social media user chimed in.

“You are so beautiful,” a third fan raved, adding a single flame emoji to their comment.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Farley dropped jaws in another smoking hot look, that time in a hot two-piece set. The model flaunted her fit figure in a matching set that included a furry black crop top and miniskirt that hit just at her thigh. Farley added a pair of black knee-high boots to the outfit in addition to a leather backpack with a pink pom pom on it. That photo racked up a ton of traffic for the brunette beauty as well.