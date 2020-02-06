Demi Rose Flaunts Incredible Figure In Black Velvet Mini Dress & Rhinestone Boots

Model Demi Rose Mawby knows a thing or two about what it takes to amass a huge following on Instagram. Having established herself as one of the most recognizable faces — and bodies — on the photo-sharing platform has allowed her to travel the world. On Thursday, she uploaded a snap that showed her flaunting her figure among the ruins of Jordan.

The beauty did not say when the photo was taken, but it might have been from the trip she made to the country a few months ago. She also did not indicate exactly where in Jordan she was. That being said, she was on a rock that was several yards in front of a large rock formation that featured ancient carvings. What appeared to be vendors selling items from a tent sat off to one side of the picture.

Demi was a sight to behold as she wore a black velvet mini dress that hugged her every curve. She paired the dress with black rhinestone boots that featured long fringe.

The image caught her from a side angle as she knelt down — a pose that put the shape of her world-famous derrière on display. The dress was backless and had thin shoulder straps that crossed behind her back. The angle of the photo gave Demi’s followers a nice look at her sides as well as a tiny peek of side boob. Her shapely arms and toned legs were also on display. Her smooth, bronze skin looked flawless in the outside light.

The bombshell wore her long hair down in curls. She donned a large pair of black sunglasses and wore a gloss on her lips. She had a serious look on her face as she stared ahead.

Demi kept the caption simple, mentioning she was a tourist. She also plugged Fashion Nova for the sexy dress.

The post was a hit among her followers, raking in over 100,000 likes within an hour of going live.

Many of her fans commented with fire emoji, but others found more to say about the snap.

“Jordan never had it so pretty,” joked one admirer.

Demi looking like goddess

“Temperature Increased by 100degree Celsius,” a second fan quipped.

“The 9th wonder of the world,” said a third Instagrammer.

“Beautiful woman and amazing landscape…wow!!!” a fourth fan commented.

Demi does not have to be in an exotic location to look drop-dead gorgeous. She recently looked stunning while sitting inside a large dressing closet while wearing a low-cut lace top.