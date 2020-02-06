Mathilde Tantot Shows Off Underboob In Tiny Bikini Top In New Instagram Snaps

Mathilde Tantot and her twin sister, Pauline, have been sharing Instagram updates from Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates over the past several days, and today, Mathilde shared a new photo set that was all about her tiny bikini.

There were five photos in total that showed off the look from all angles, and Pauline even made a guest appearance. These were geotagged at the Zara Nurai Island.

In the first photo, Mathilde was seen standing up and facing the camera while propping out her left foot. She tilted her head to the right and glanced down at the camera with a sultry look on her face.

She wore a tiny light blue bikini top with a bandeau-style cut, save for the thin straps that held it in place. It was arguably much too small, considering that half of her chest was left showing in the shot. The stunner wore matching bikini bottoms with side ties that rested high on her waist. Plus, she sported a brown plaid scarf around her waist.

Her outfit and pose left her toned abs on display, and her tan looked great with the sunlight hitting the left side of her body.

The beauty had her hair down with some of her locks falling in front of her face. Her silver hoop earrings peeked through, and that looked like the only jewelry that she wore.

The fourth image also emphasized her underboob, and the photo was of Mathilde from her waist up. It was taken from a low vantage point, and the model glanced down with her lips parted slightly.

The other snaps were taken of the bombshell as she faced her back to the camera, and her booty was on display since she ditched the cover-up.

Her adoring fans took to the comments section to rave about the newest share.

“YOU’RE ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL ILY,” gushed an admirer.

“Ok ok im going to the gym rn!” exclaimed a follower.

“Pauline and Mathilde best duoooo,” raved a third social media user.

“You two ladies are absolutely undeniably gorgeous,” declared a supporter.

In addition, Mathilde posted another set of bikini pics on January 14. These were taken during her trip to Los Angeles, California, and showed her rocking a black thong ensemble. She paired her swimsuit with black Chucks that had flame accents on the sides.

The model posed in front of a red sports car, with most of the four photos focusing on her bare booty.