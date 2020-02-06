Savannah Chrisley Sizzles In A Black Lace Bikini While Enjoying Nacho-Flavored Snacks

Savannah was promoting her diet plan.

Savannah Chrisley showed off the results of her diet by posing in a revealing black two-piece. The reality show star’s lingerie-inspired look was a big hit with her fans, but the purpose of her steamy bikini snapshot was to promote high-protein snacks, not her stylish swimsuit.

On Thursday, Savannah, 22, took to Instagram to share the photo in question with her 2 million followers. The slender blond was flaunting her fit physique in a black string bikini that was partially sheer. The top featured adjustable triangle cups that were constructed out of lace fabric decorated with half-circle designs. Savannah’s top was also trimmed with scalloped lace edges.

Savannah’s top had classic spaghetti string ties around the neck and back. However, the side straps of her matching bottoms appeared to thick pieces of black ribbon. The bottoms also featured scalloped lace trim around the waist.

The two-piece perfectly showcased the Chrisley Knows Best star’s long, lean figure, including her sculpted stomach and shapely thighs. She completed her beach-ready look with a pair of black aviator sunglasses. Savannah was wearing her blond pixie cut spiked up with a slight wave.

Savannah’s tan skin was glistening. Her face and chest looked slightly sunburned, but she had a big smile on her face. She was posing against the curved trunk of a palm tree. She had one arm up over her head with her hand resting on the tree, and she had a small food packet in her opposite hand. Her backdrop was a gorgeous beach with glistening, cerulean water and a matching azure sky.

In the caption of her post, Savannah revealed that the snack packet she was holding contained South Beach Diet brand nacho-flavored protein puffs. She also wrote that the diet has made her look the best she ever has.

Many of the responses to Savannah’s promotional diet post were about her eye-catching bikini and her reddened skin. However, there were also quite a few remarks about the incredible results of her diet plan.

“OMG!!! Love that bikini!!! You are smoking hot,” read one response to her post.

“Body goals! Love that suit!!” another admirer gushed.

“Girl you look like your getting a little red. Be careful. But u look great,” a third fan remarked.

“Looking beautiful. Little sunburn going on!” a third commenter wrote.

Many of the blond beauty’s followers also asked her where her photo was snapped. According to The Daily Mail, Savannah and her fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, are currently enjoying a relaxing getaway in the Cayman Islands. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Savannah asked her Instagram followers to guess where she was vacationing last week by revealing that it was somewhere tropical.