WWE News: Championship Has Its Named Changed For Second Time In Less Than A Month

WWE and NXT simply can't figure out what they want to call this title.

Over the years, there have been many changes within WWE which includes the championships and title belts. NXT has three different title belts on its brand and one of them is currently held by Rhea Ripley. In the last month alone, that championship has stayed in her possession, but it has undergone two different name changes which means the promotion isn’t entirely in which direction they’re going.

The women’s division in WWE has seen some drastic changes in the last decade with it taking on a much more serious focus. No longer is the division focused on “divas” but on superstars who make huge impacts in the world of professional wrestling.

Rhea Ripley is a current title holder in NXT and has been for some time, but the name of her championship has been what’s up in the air. When she won the championship, it was in a match for the NXT Women’s Championship, but the title didn’t hold onto that name for a while.

At the NXT vs. NXT UK Worlds Collide event last month, WWE referred to the title as the “NXT Championship” even though Adam Cole’s title has long had that name. It was said that this was being done to show equality between male and female superstars.

Wrestling Inc. reported that the “Women’s” was going to be dropped from the title according to an internal WWE memo. It appears as if that adjustment has already been done away with as the title is once again being referred to as the NXT Women’s Championship.

At WrestleMania 36, Rhea Ripley will defend her title against Charlotte Flair who won the women’s battle royal the 2020 Royal Rumble. It was an unexpected announcement from the former Women’s Champion, but one that makes for a very interesting match come April.

On this week’s episode of NXT, Flair arrived at Full Sail University to confront Ripley who was referred to as the NXT Women’s Champion. The announce team made no mention of the title name change last month or it going back to its original name this month.

When looking at the official roster page on WWE‘s website, it still states that Ripley is the NXT Women’s Champion. Her run as “NXT Champion” was very brief and only referenced in that fashion during Worlds Collide in late January.

The situation has been brought up on social media this week as well. The official Twitter account for WWE on FOX referred to Ripley’s title as the NXT Women’s Championship, but a fan corrected them. The Twitter account corrected the fan with an image from WWE’s website which shows what the title is back to being called.

For now, Rhea Ripley’s title is going to be called the NXT Women’s Championship unless otherwise noted by WWE.