Fitness Model Lauren Dascalo Shows Off Killer Abs In Sporty Underwear For Hot New Photo

Lauren Dascalo shared a new update to her Instagram account from a recent photo shoot and her 865,000 fans can’t get over her killer body.

On Wednesday, February 5, the American fitness model took to the popular social media platform to post a sweltering snapshot of herself in an underwear set that showcases her fit physique, particularly her stomach.

For the photos, Dascalo stood in front of a white backdrop while striking a pose that focuses on her core. The blond bombshell had her left side to the camera as she tugged at the sides of her outfit. Her face was down as she looked at her on body. Dascalo did not reveal where the photo shoot took place.

In her caption, she indicated that this is her favorite photo from the shoot she did for e-commerce PSD Underwear.

Dascalo rocked a two-piece set with a print featuring different leaves and plants light blue and pink against a dark blue background. On her upper body, the model had on a sporty bra with thick straps that go over her shoulders. The top also boasts a low-cut neckline that sits low on her chest, showcasing her ample cleavage. The sides of the top are also low-cut, putting a bit of sideboob on display. A thick black lower band gives the top support and feature the brand’s logo printed in white.

Dascalo teamed her top with a pair of matching boxer briefs, which is PSD Underwear’s signature look. Her bottoms sit just below the model’s bellybutton, leaving her chiseled midsection front and center. The tight fit of the boxers also showcase her strong thighs.

The model wore her blond hair in a middle part and styled down in straight strands that fall behind her shoulders and onto her back. Even though most of her face is covered by her hair, a glimpse of her eyes shows she wore black mascara for the shoot.

The photo proved to be popular with Dascalo’s fans. In under a day of being published, the post has garnered more than 17,500 likes and upwards of 260 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise her physique and to share their admiration for her.

“Wow baby girl,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Your body is incredible,” replied another fan, including fire emoji at the end of the message.

“Body. Goals,” added another fan, topping off the comment with a heart-eyes emoji.