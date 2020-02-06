‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Claps Back At Critics: ‘People Will Always Judge On How We Parent’

When it comes to criticism, Catelynn Lowell is used to being judged by those who follow her life on reality television. However, the reality show star got ahead of the critics on Thursday after a recent parenting decision. Talking to Champion Daily, Catelynn opened up about letting her 5-year-old daughter Nova get “rainbow” hair and clapped back at her critics.

First, the Teen Mom OG star explained that her daughter has been “begging” for rainbow hair. Catelynn, who has dyed her hair many times and multiple shades, was adamant that she wasn’t going to let her daughter put real hair dye on her natural hair. Cate mentioned to her hairstylist that Nova wanted rainbow hair and that is when the stylist came up with a great idea that would allow Nova to have her rainbow hair without having to apply any dyes to her natural hair. The stylist took some fake pieces of hair, dyed those, and then beaded them into the 5-year-old’s hair.

It sounds like Cate was happy with the situation as it allowed her young daughter to achieve the kind of hair she wanted without applying any color to her natural hair. Catelynn then revealed that Nova is happy with the situation as well.

“Nova feels like rainbow dash and she is so proud showing off her rainbow hair to EVERYONE!” the reality show star revealed.

Of course, Catelynn anticipated that no matter what she does, people will judge her and she clapped back by saying, “People will always judge on how we parent but guess what?!? MY child MY choice! And whatever makes this little girl happy I’m going to do! It’s not like we are giving her away, abusing her, or neglecting her, so move on!”

When Catelytnn posted the photo of Nova’s hair on Instagram, she must have known that people would have opinions about her choice. Hoping to avoid any negativity, Cate first limited commenting on the post. She also included in her caption for people to “calm down” and explained that it wasn’t Nova’s actual hair that had dye on it.

Since posting the photo yesterday, Catelynn’s photo of Nova’s rainbow hair already has over 77,000 likes from her fans. Despite not being able to comment on the photo, it sounds like with so many likes that Cate’s followers supported her decision to allow her daughter to add a dash of color to her hair.