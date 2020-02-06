Instagram Model Carrington Durham Sizzles In Neon Green Monokini

American model Carrington Durham kept her risqué Instagram feed rolling with a brand new photo today. She took to her social media page to share a snapshot of herself wearing a skimpy neon monokini.

In the new update, the blond bombshell struck a casual pose, facing diagonally. The beach — and the beautiful turquoise water — stretched off into the distance behind her as she faced the camera, smiling brightly. She wore a neon green monokini that flaunted her curvaceous physique. The color of the monokini complemented her golden tan and made her skin glow. It has low cutouts on the sides and back. The stretchy fabric only covered parts of her tined midsection and backside, and her sideboob is out on full display, much to the delight of her fans.

Although she was at the beach, Carrington decided to wear a full makeup application that included defined brows, nude-toned eyeshadow, contour, a hint of peach blush, shimmering highlighter, and matte pink lipstick. She completed the look by painting her freshly-manicured nails light pink. She accessorized with two floral bracelets on each of her wrists, a silver ring, and several pairs of dainty earrings.

Carrington wore her long blond platinum hair parted in the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that cascaded down her back.

In her caption, the American stunner shared a “Hawaii tip” with her followers which urged them to stay at Shoreline Hotel Waikiki. She also asked her fans to share the place they want to visit the most.

Not long after Carrington shared the new update, her 1.2 million Instagram followers immediately took notice. Within 17 hours of posting, the photo garnered over 86,o00 likes and more than 320 comments. Many followers flocked to the comments section of the post to shower the model with compliments about her beauty, while other admirers raved about her killer figure. Countless others were left speechless by the jaw-dropping display, choosing instead to drop a trail of emoji.

“Nice photo Carrington, you look really stunning in this swimsuit,” one follower commented.

“My Dream location is in Paris or Melbourne, Australia, also you look amazing as always!” another admirer wrote, adding a string of heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“How can someone be so gorgeous?” a third social media user chimed in.

“You’re glowing,” a fourth Instagram fan added.

Just a few days ago, Carrington posted another steamy update from her Hawaiian trip on the popular social media platform. In it, she donned a tiny neon pink bikini that flaunted an ample amount of cleavage and boasted all of her curves.