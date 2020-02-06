D’Angelo Russell Traded For Andrew Wiggins And Picks In Blockbuster Deal Between Warriors And Timberwolves

With the 2020 NBA trade deadline only hours away the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves have pulled off a blockbuster deal which will send All Star guard D’Angelo Russell to the Wolves in exchange for former first overall pick, Andrew Wiggins.

Reports had trickled in that Golden State was shopping the scoring guard, which they acquired this past summer in a deal that saw Kevin Durant join the Brooklyn Nets. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Russell seemed fated to join All NBA big man Karl Anthony Towns in Minnesota.

Trade rumors initially had a three-way trade deal between the Warriors, Timberwolves and Houston Rockets. This proposed trade would have moved Clint Capela from the Rockets, Robert Covington from the Timberwolves, and Russell from the Warriors.

The two teams didn’t end up needing a third to make the trade happen, and an even bigger name than Covington was moved from Minnesota.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news with a signature ‘Wojbomb’ on Twitter revealing that Wiggins and two draft picks were headed to Golden State for Russell.

“Golden State has agreed to trade D’Angelo Russell to Minnesota for a deal that includes Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 protected first-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. Warriors will send Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to Timberwolves too.”

Later he corrected the tweet and said the 2022 draft pick was a first round, and not a second round pick as initially reported.

This is a big haul for the Warriors who get a career 20 point per game scorer in Wiggins along with two draft picks. Although there were protections thrown on next year’s draft pick.

“Timberwolves 2021 pick protected to No. 3, and becomes unprotected in 2022, per sources,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

He reports the Timberwolves were determined to land Russell, and have had their eyes on him since last year’s free agency. Their team feels confident that he will be a great fit alongside Towns, providing the All Star point guard the big man had always wanted.

Wiggins is getting a much-needed change of scenery. The athletic forward has been much-maligned for his seemingly passive play, and not becoming the go-to scoring option many had hoped when he was drafted with the first pick in 2014.

Although Golden State is decimated by injuries this season, Wiggins will get a chance to play alongside the Splash Brothers, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson next season. His scoring is projected to go down playing behind the future hall of fame guards, but the hope is he will thrive in the new role.