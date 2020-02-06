British Stunner Bethany Lily April Shows Off Cleavage In Lace Bodysuit On Instagram

British stunner, Bethany Lily April, has been busy sharing a mixture of behind-the-scenes moments and professional shots from a recent photoshoot, and she continued to do so with her newest Instagram update. In the share, the blonde rocked a lacy magenta bodysuit with a low neckline so her cleavage was left on full display.

The photo was a zoomed in look at Bethany from her chest up. She stood facing the camera straight-on while wrapping her left arm around her midriff and lifting her hand towards her hair. The model gave a coy smile with her lips closed in the shot.

The bodysuit was made of sheer and lace fabrics, with the latter being used on her chest. The neckline featured scalloped edging and frayed lace pieces, both which added a layer of flirtiness to her look. The ensemble also had long sleeves made of sheer fabric with lace towards the wrists.

The sensation wore her hair down for the occasion in a middle part, with luxurious waves that cascaded down the front of her shoulders. She brushed the locks to the sides of her chest, leaving her cleavage showing.

Her makeup was seemingly impeccable as she sported shimmery eyeshadow and extra long lashes. Her cheeks were dusted with pink blush and her lipstick was a bright tone of pink. She also wore a dark purple manicure that complemented her outfit well.

The photographer was tagged in the Instagram photo, their name is Ryan Astamendi and they’re based in Los Angeles.

The beauty accessorized simply, and only sported a short gold charm necklace.

Her fans rushed to the comments section to send these compliments.

“So much beautiful perfection in one breathtakingly gorgeous picture,” gushed an admirer.

“Great choice of color!!” exclaimed a follower.

“The flowing beautiful blonde hair, serene blue eyes with a hue of green & the perfect you. Kill me already,” raved a supporter.

“Have u considered getting tattoos? U would look amazing for sure,” suggested a fourth social media user.

In addition, the bombshell posted another lingerie pic on January 28 that caught many of her fans’ attention. She wore a pink lacy bra this time, and peeled back her matching shirt to reveal her chest. There were five photos in the set, and the last one showed Bethany without her top. The images left little to the imagination, thanks to the bra being too small for her curvy figure. Plus, she exuded coy vibes in all of the shots.