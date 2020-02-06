Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Turns On The Charm For A Lucky Lady

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, February 6 bring some sweet romance just before Valentine’s Day. It seems as if Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will show the woman in his life just how much she means to him, per She Knows Soaps.

Dollar Bill turned over a new leaf and he is enjoying his role as a family man. He is also absolutely smitten with his fiancée, Katie Logan (Heather Tom). After he nearly lost her to kidney disease last year, he has become very protective of the mother of his child. He knows that he could have been a single dad to Will Spencer (Finnegan George) and that if it had not been for Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), Katie may have died.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Katie will be touched by Bill’s attentiveness. Previously, Bill was only interested in making money, a trait that their son has inherited. But now he regularly sets aside time for her and Will. He may also be more attentive to her health needs now and may watch her very closely.

The soap opera spoilers also reveal that Bill will make some kind of an overt gesture that will melt Katie’s heart. Bill has a rather romantic streak and loves giving big, over-the-top gestures to prove how much he loves Katie.

Perhaps Bill wants to tie the knot. When they initially got engaged they decided not to rush their relationship. They have a tumultuous past and have already had three weddings, so they decided to take things slowly this time around. It seems as if this has paid off because there’s a better understanding between them.

On the other hand, Bill may just want to declare his love. Since all the relationships around them are falling apart, he may just want to assure Katie of his feelings for her.

However, Katie will soon be dealing with an issue that may be too big for her to bear. She is supporting Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) as she is also battling with her health. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Sally’s condition will be diagnosed soon and that she will confide in Katie. But Sally will also swear her to secrecy.

Katie wants to tell Wyatt that his ex is struggling and needs his help, but she also doesn’t want to break Sally’s trust. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Katie will turn to Bill and tell him about Sally’s diagnosis.