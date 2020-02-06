Cuban Model Cindy Prado Playfully Unbuttons White Blouse In Miami Heat

Cindy Prado’s most recent social media share is one of her best yet. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, the model has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her gorgeous figure for fans in a wide-variety of NSFW ensembles. In the latest double-photo update that was shared on her page, the Cuban beauty sizzled in another fashionable look.

In the caption of the post, she geo-tagged her location in Miami, Florida and for the first image in the series, the stunner appeared front and center, looking straight into the camera with a serious look on her face. Prado wore her long locks curled and parted to the side while her flowing mane hit just at her chest. The social media sensation looked flawless in a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick while covering up with a pair of large black glasses.

She teased fans in the shot as she playfully unbuttoned the first few buttons on her white linen shirt while exposing a hint of her tanned cleavage as well. Prado accessorized her outfit with a number of gold necklaces as well as a pair of gold hoop earrings to match. The second photo in the set showed the model in the same outfit but striking a slightly altered pose. In the caption, she tagged the page where fans are able to purchase her sunglasses.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earning her rave reviews from fans with over 8,000 likes in addition to well over 150 comments — a number that continues to climb. Some of her followers took to the image to let her know that she looks beautiful while many others raved over her eyewear.

“Cindy, such stunning subtlet of beauty,” one fan gushed, adding a single flame emoji.

“I can’t take my eyes off of you…,” another Instagrammer raved in addition to a series of pink hearts.

“You’re elegantly gorgeous,” a third follower added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Prado sizzled in another hot look — that time in some skimpy swimwear. In the photo, the Cuban model strutted her stuff in a black bikini that was held together by tiny gold rings on both the top and the bottoms. The outfit also featured floss-like sides, but Prado’s toned and tanned legs and taut tummy were the highlights. Like her most recent update, that one garnered a ton of attention from Prado’s fans with over 77,000 likes.