Donald Trump Jr. Says The Odds Of Nancy Pelosi Praying Are Like The Odds Of Satan Quoting Scripture

Satan actually did quote Scripture, though.

Donald Trump Jr. is getting dragged on Twitter for saying that the likelihood of Nancy Pelosi praying is equal to that of Satan quoting scripture. Except Satan actually did quote Scripture, according to the New Testament.

At Thursday’s National Prayer Breakfast, President Trump took a couple of digs at Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who was seated just a few feet away from him. In one, he held up a newspaper with the headline reading, “Acquitted,” referring to Pelosi’s House impeaching him and then the Senate subsequently acquitting him in his trial. And in a second apparent dig, he appeared to reference something that Pelosi had said a few weeks ago.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong, nor do I like people who say ‘I pray for you’ when they know that’s not so,'” he said.

What exactly the president was referring to is, of course, known only to him. But it bears noting that Nancy Pelosi has said more than once that she prays for the 45th president.

In a Thursday morning tweet, Trump Jr. showed a clip of his father delivering the remark, then captioned it with his own thoughts about Nancy Pelosi’s prayer life.

Likelihood of Nancy Pelosi praying for Trump is about the same as the likelihood of Satan running around quoting the Scriptures. https://t.co/rdz7UdOEvu — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 6, 2020

Several Twitter users are reminding Trump’s oldest son that Satan did, in fact, quote Scripture.

“Satan DID quote Scripture, which you’d know if you had ever read them or been to church. Matthew 4:1-11, Luke 4:1-13,” tweeted user @Stewey444.

The passages in question are two different narratives, provided by different Gospel authors, of an event that happened before Jesus began his ministry. Both Matthew and Luke say that Jesus had fasted for 40 days, and during that time, Satan tempted him in a variety of ways; by commanding that stones be turned to bread, for example.

In one instance, the Devil even tried to get Jesus to throw himself down from a roof and expect God to save him, quoting Psalm 91.

“‘He will command his angels concerning you to guard you carefully; they will lift you up in their hands, so that you will not strike your foot against a stone,” the passage Satan quoted reads.

Jesus responded with a Scripture quote of his own: “It is also written: ‘Do not put the Lord your God to the test,'” quoting Deuteronomy 6.

Trump Jr. has taken to social media often during his father’s presidency, and more than once have his posts raised eyebrows. For example, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, back in December 2019 the younger Trump posted a digitally-altered image of his father carrying a shark out of the ocean.