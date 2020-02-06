‘Playboy’ Model Antje Utgaard Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Red Vinyl Crop Top And Skintight Skirt

Antje Utgaard shared a new update to her Instagram page from the past weekend, telling her 1.8 million fans that she is finally recovered from all the Super Bowl celebrations.

On Thursday, February 6, the American Playboy model took to the popular social media app to post a sweltering snapshot of herself in a revealing outfit that showcases her famous curves.

For the photo, Utgaard posed at night in what looks to be a patio with a picket fence in the background. A series of plants and grass dotted the background. The picture was taken in Miami, Florida, where Super Bowl LIV took place, as the post’s geotag indicated.

In the caption, the blond bombshell shared that this photo is one of the very few she took over the weekend, joking that this means she probably had a good time.

Utgaard rocked a two-piece set boasting a red vinyl material that adds quite a lot of color to the picture. On her upper body, the Wisconsin native had on a tube crop top featuring a low-cut neckline that sits low on her chest, putting quite a bit of her ample cleavage on display. The top extends just past her sternum, leaving her slender midsection and toned abs exposed.

Utgaard teamed her top with a matching skirt that sits just above her bellybutton, hugging her waistline closely. The skirt reaches down to her knees, with its skintight fabric clinging to her curvaceous lower body all the way down. The model did not share where her outfit is from.

The model wore her blond hair in a slight side part and styled down in large waves that fall over her shoulders, coming to a rest onto her chest. Utgaard posed with her legs apart and hips to one side while taking one arm to her hair. She indicated in the caption that her tan is courtesy of Pureorganictan.

The photo proved to be a success with her fans. In under an hour of being published, the photo has attracted more than 4,500 likes and upwards of 70 comments, promising to garner a lot more interactions as the day progresses.

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to engage with Utgaard, showering her with compliments and emoji along the way.

“Muy caliente,” one user wrote, using the Spanish words for “Very hot.”

“The hot one for ever,” replied another one, including a fire and a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Wow,” a third one said, including a series of heart-eyes emoji before continuing, “you looked amazing.”