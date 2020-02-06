‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday: Sally Shuts Wyatt Down

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, February 7 reveals that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will put Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) in his place. In fact, Wyatt may want to crawl into a hole after the redhead’s done with him, per She Knows Soaps.

Wyatt feels so guilty for having let down Sally again. He recently told the redhead that he no longer wants to be with her because he wants to move on with Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). Sally couldn’t believe that she was being dumped for Flo again and immediately told him that she wouldn’t let him leave her. She told him that she would give him some time to make up his mind.

Wyatt actually took her advice and has been asking different people their opinion about his decision. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) felt that Sally was a strong woman who would eventually learn to cope with reality.

On the other hand, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) blasted his brother for leaving Sally again. He cannot believe that Wyatt is willing to give Felon Flo another chance after she stole his baby and passed her off as her own. Sally has been a loyal and loving girlfriend and her heart was shattered when Wyatt previously broke up with her.

The soap opera spoilers state that Wyatt is also worried because many people have told him that Sally has not been acting like herself lately. He is genuinely concerned for her and wants to make sure that she is okay and has the support that she needs.

So, when Wyatt rocks up to visit Sally, he will be surprised at the cold reception that he gets from her. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Sally won’t be happy to see him at all. And when Wyatt tells her that he is worried at her, she will shut him down immediately. She doesn’t believe he cares about her at all. In fact, she may think that he’s just playing her for a fool.

Of course, what Wyatt doesn’t know is that Sally has been battling with her health. She recently went to see a doctor about her troubling symptoms. She ran into Katie Logan (Heather Tom) who offered to support her through this time. But Sally begged Katie not to tell Wyatt about her health. The redhead doesn’t want her ex’s pity. If Wyatt comes back to her, it must be because he loves her.