Carrie Underwood Looks Comfy In Pink Shirt And Dark Pants As She Signs Copies Of Her Book

Carrie Underwood is set to release her book Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life next month and the country singer is getting ready by signing some copies ahead of the release. Taking to her social media on Thursday, the mom-of-two shared a photo of herself looking comfy while signing a copy of her new book.

Wearing a short-sleeved pink shirt and a pair of dark active pants, Carrie sits on her cream colored couch with a book and marker in hand. She is wearing her long blonde hair tied back in a ponytail and has her makeup done beautifully. She looks up at the camera and smiles as she has the cover of the book opened and the marker in her right hand, ready to sign it.

In the caption, she explained that she had just “signed a bunch” of the books and encouraged her fans to get their own copy. Of course, the book is only available for pre-order at this time and won’t be officially released until March 3. Still, fans hoping to get their hands on a signed copy of the book can put in their order at Barnes & Noble where a signed copy of Carrie’s book costs $30.

Within the first hour of being posted, Carrie’s new photo had over 57,000 likes from her more than 9 million followers. Along with the likes, she also received a lot of supportive comments from her fans.

“EEEEKKKKK!!! One of those is mine!!!” one fan wrote with four emojis after the comment which indicated they had already pre-ordered their copy of Find Your Path.

Another fan wrote, “I’m soooo excited to get my book and be inspired by you! Already have mine ordered!”

Yay!!! I ordered mine!! Thank you for signing!” another comment read.

Clearly, Carrie Underwood’s fans are excited to get their hands on her new book. Her fans aren’t the only ones who are excited, though. On Wednesday night, Carrie took to Instagram to share a Boomerang video of her new book and admitted that getting the first copy was “so exciting.” In the video, she teases the first page by opening the cover and revealing the introduction page which read “fitness should be simple.”

Unfortunately, that is all that was visible in the quick sneak peak. Fans wanting to read more of Carrie’s upcoming book will have to wait until it is available next month.