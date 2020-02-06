‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Weighs In On State Of The Union

The Young and the Restless star, Eric Braeden, who portrays Victor Newman, weighed in on Donald Trump’s State of the Union address and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s subsequent tearing up the speech when it ended.

Braeden took to social media to give his thoughts about what happened in the Senate. First, the actor shared a tweet where he called out what he sees as hypocrisy over people being upset at Pelosi’s actions without condemning Trump’s. His post on Facebook garnered a lot of attention, with 1,400 comments along with over 300 shares and thousands of “likes.” The actor immigrated to the United States 60 years ago, and he noted that Donald Trump and his presidency does not align with the country he has loved these past six decades.

“I came as an immigrant, with hardly a dollar in my pocket, I have watched many a President, REALLY appreciate this GREAT COUNTRY, worked hard and can discern a bullsh*t artist when I see one! He grew up with a silver spoon and accomplished WHAT? He has bullied every single person who runs or ran against him! The fact that none of the other Republican candidates stood up to him after he leveled one puerile insult after the other against them is a very sad state of affairs for the Party!”

Braeden went on to write that he did not support Pelosi tearing up the speech, but he noted that her small action was tiny compared to the mountain of insults that come from Trump each day. The Y&R icon also expressed his love for the United States, and he pointed out that President Trump’s followers are not the only group who can claim to be patriots. Ultimately, the daytime icon noted that healthy debates are good for Democracy, and he said that he is happy that people can agree or disagree with him.

The actor’s followers were mixed in their reactions. Many of those responding follow Braeden because they watch him daily in the number one rated CBS Daytime drama. Many viewers noted that they had wished that he had kept his political thoughts to himself. Many fans who didn’t agree with the actor expressed their disagreement calmly and respectfully. However, others wholeheartedly supported Braeden’s outspokenness, and several noted that they appreciated him using his platform to express himself.

Braeden wrote a book detailing his immigration to the United States as a young man for fans who want to know more about his life story. Soon, Braeden will celebrate his 40th anniversary on Y&R, and the show will mark the occasion with a grand gala that also celebrates the 50th anniversary of Victor’s company Newman Enterprises.