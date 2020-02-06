American ‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Shows Off Insane Body In Yellow Bikini Alongside Girlfriend

Rachel Cook shared a new update to her Instagram page from a recent photo shoot and her 2.6 million fans are going wild for it.

On Wednesday, February 5, the American Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to post a two-photo slideshow of herself in a bikini alongside her friends and fellow model, Hannah Spence.

For the snapshots, Cook and Spence posed in front of a low rocky formation of what looked to be the entrance of a cave. The models assumed flirty poses that showcased their fit bodies. The shoot was captured by Los Angeles-based photographer Robert Voltaire in The Bahamas, as Cook indicated via the geotag.

In the caption, Cook indicated that the photos were taken for issue 4 of WTVR, a magazine that she curates, according to its Instagram bio.

Cook rocked a two-piece bathing suit in a bright yellow tone that highlights her tanned complexion. The bikini top features a classic triangle cut with thick straps that go over her shoulders. The triangles are small, showcasing the model’s cleavage. The top also boasts a low band that gives the bikini a good amount of support.

The brunette beauty teamed her bra with a pair of matching bikini bottoms that sit low on her frame, highlighting her wide hips while leaving her enviable abs fully on display.

Cook did not indicate where her swimsuit is from. The model rocked her currently buzzed hairstyle. Cook wore a thin layer of black liner on her upper lids, which helped bring out the baby blue color of her eyes. She completed her eye makeup with a bit of light brown shadow. Bronzer applied to her cheeks accentuated the structure of her face.

Spence also wore a two-piece bathing suit, though hers boasts a golden brown tone. Her bikini top features a straight-cut neckline that sits low on the model’s chest. On her lower body, the blonde model had on a pair of bikini bottoms whose thick straps sit high on her sides, showcasing the natural curves of her body.

The post proved to be popular with Cook’s fans. In under a day of being published, the photos have attracted more than 98,200 likes and upwards of 530 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the snapshots, showering the models with compliments and emoji.

“Gorgeous ladies!!” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a series of different emoji.

“Still loving that hair!” raved another fan.