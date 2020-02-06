‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday: Zoe, Carter, And A Green-Eyed Monster

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, February 6 tease that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will be smiling broadly as a sexy man pays her a compliment. Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will turn on the charm as he talks to the model, per She Knows Soaps.

Zoe will catch Carter’s attention in a big way. The attorney has been a single man for quite some time now but that doesn’t mean that he’s blind. Zoe’s one of Forrester Creations’ top models and she is certainly something for the eye.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Carter will tell Zoe how beautiful she is. Of course, the British-born lass will be flattered as a handsome guy pays her a compliment. While she may be dating Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), it doesn’t mean that the designer pays very much attention to her at all.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Zoe and Carter will end up having a conversation. Of course, Carter’s curiosity will get the better of him and he will ask Zoe about her personal life and Thomas. Perhaps he is interested in Zoe and wants to know how serious their relationship is, and wants to figure out if he has a chance to be with her.

As far as Zoe’s concerned, she and Thomas are serious. After all, they slept together and he introduced her to his family as his girlfriend. Previously, she had her doubts about the designer but he quelled all her fears. After they made love, she is certain that he is no longer in love with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle).

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she doesn’t have a clue that Thomas is just using her to convince everyone that he is no longer obsessed with Hope. In fact, the designer will continue to fool everyone by throwing her a surprise birthday party this week.

Thomas is trying to portray himself as the perfect boyfriend and is hoping to make Hope jealous at the same time. For the first time, Hope will watch Thomas shower attention on another woman and struggle with some feelings of her own. She will also be especially vulnerable since she and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) have only recently broken up.

On the other hand, it would be interesting to see if Thomas learns that Carter is interested in his girlfriend. While he may only be faking it with Zoe, Thomas may find that he is fighting the green-eyed monster himself as he sees her flirt with another man.